Lowrie went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran remains mired in a 3-for-25 skid over the last eight games, but Tuesday saw Lowrie get on base multiple times for only the second time during that stretch. Despite the current downturn, Lowrie still sports a serviceable .254 average and .329 slugging percentage, while his 23 RBI place him second to only Matt Olson on the team.