Lowrie went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Lowrie had been on the bench for three of the past four games, but he made a strong impact on Thursday's victory. The veteran also pushed his average back up to the Mendoza Line with his timely single, but his current .200/.288/.260 slash line still has ample room for improvement.
