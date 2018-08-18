Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base thrice in win

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Astros on Friday.

After a forgettable July, Lowrie is heating back up once again. The veteran infielder has four multi-hit efforts over the last fie games, a span in which he's slugged four doubles, two home runs and driven in eight runs. The 34-year-old continues to be an integral part of the Athletics' multi-month surge, and with 76 RBI, he retains a chance of the first 100-RBI campaign of his long career.