site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-jed-lowrie-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowrie is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Kansas City.
Lowrie posted a .999 OPS over his first 14 games of the year but has hit just .224/.301/.345 in 47 games since that point. Tony Kemp will get the nod at second base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read