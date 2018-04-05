Athletics' Jed Lowrie: One base three times Wednesday

Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran second baseman now has four RBI through seven games, although he's still looking for his first homer or steal. Lowrie will need to stay healthy and productive to keep the likes of Franklin Barreto and Jorge Mateo in the minors a little while longer, but so far so good.