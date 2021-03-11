Lowrie, who went 0-for-2 in his Cactus League debut against the Cubs on Tuesday, emerged from his first taste of game action feeling positive after logging just eight plate appearances since 2018, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "The swings felt good," Lowrie said. "I thought I saw the ball well, took pitches I should have taken and swung at the ones I should have. The body feels good."

Lowrie never saw game action for the Mets in 2020 and logged those nine PAs back in 2019 before multiple knee issues derailed him. Tuesday's game thus had more significance than the typical spring debut, and Lowrie built up to it by taking plenty of live batting practice against multiple pitchers over the prior week. Lowrie will likely be deployed on an every-other-day basis the remainder of spring and also see time at designated hitter as he continues to reacclimate physically.