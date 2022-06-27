Lowrie is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The switch-hitting Lowrie is on the bench for the fourth time in five games, this time taking a seat versus a lefty starting pitcher (Jordan Montgomery). Given his recent usage as well as the 25-49 Athletics' status as a non-contender, the 38-year-old Lowrie may be more likely to see his role dwindle than grow as the season rolls along. The likes of Seth Brown and Christian Bethancourt may be better bets to pick up starts at designated hitter at Lowrie's expense.