Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Out of lineup Wednesday

Lowrie is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Lowrie will head to the bench following seven consecutive starts, going 8-for-30 (.267 average) with two home runs and five RBI during that span. In his place, Chad Pinder will nab a start at the keystone while batting ninth in the order.

