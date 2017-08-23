Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Out of lineup Wednesday
Lowrie is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday.
Lowrie will head to the bench following seven consecutive starts, going 8-for-30 (.267 average) with two home runs and five RBI during that span. In his place, Chad Pinder will nab a start at the keystone while batting ninth in the order.
