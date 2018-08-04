Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Pair of hits in win
Lowrie went 2-for-5 in an extra-innings win over the Tigers on Friday.
Lowrie came into Friday mired in a 3-for-26 slump that encompassed the prior six games, so perhaps the multi-hit effort will kickstart his bat again. The veteran -- whose 17 homers are a career high -- has only left the yard once in his last 18 games, as well. However, the good news is that he's still putting plenty of good wood on the ball, amassing a 45.5 percent hard contact rate during that stretch that implies he's likely to see a power resurgence in the near future.
