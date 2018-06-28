Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Pair of two-baggers

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Lowrie followed up Tuesday's 4-for-4 showing with another good one, as he's now reached base safely in eight of 10 plate appearances over the past two days, with two doubles, a homer and three RBI to show for it. He's on track to have the best year of his career in his age-34 season, slashing .291/.349/.494 to go along with 13 homers and 54 RBI.