Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Parks on bench Thursday

Lowrie is not in the Athletics' lineup Thursday.

It's a bit surprising that Lowrie will take a breather against a right-hander (Marcus Stroman), considering his success against them, but the A's want to let him rest during the Thursday matinee. Adam Rosales fills in for him at second base, but assuming all else is OK, Lowrie should be back in the lineup Friday.

