Lowrie, who went 2-for-4 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, is now hitting .364 (4-for-11) with two RBI, two walks and two runs over his last four games.

The modest surge has quickly boosted the veteran's average from .188 to .220. Lowrie's .220/.294/.271 slash line entering Sunday's action is still well below his career standards, but his recent body of work implies he could be on his way to shedding an early funk.