Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Plates four runs
Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and a run in the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Mariners on Monday.
Lowrie has added four extra-base hits to his ledger over the past two games, giving him 49 over 500 plate appearances on the season. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Lowrie has traded more of his doubles for home runs in 2018, with the second baseman's 18 long balls already besting his previous career high of 16 established in 2012. The strength of the lineup around Lowrie has also netted the veteran 74 RBI, leaving him just one shy of matching another career high.
