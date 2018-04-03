Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Plates go-ahead run in Monday's win

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

His seventh-inning two-bagger snapped a 1-1 tie and ended up being the difference in the ball game, as it brought both Jonathan Lucroy and Marcus Semien across the plate. Lowrie remains an everyday second baseman at age 33 and has opened up the season by hitting safely in four of his first five games, although Monday's double was his first of the extra-base variety.