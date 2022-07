Lowrie (shoulder) went a combined 1-for-8 with a walk over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The veteran was eased into his first game action in a month Tuesday by logging three plate appearances while playing first base, and he subsequently took a full complement while serving as the designated hitter Wednesday. With no apparent setbacks, it's possible Lowrie is deemed to only require another couple of games before activation is considered.