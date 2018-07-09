Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Power surge continues

Lowrie went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

The veteran infielder has now homered in back-to-back games and already has six RBI on his July ledger. Lowrie has already equaled a career high in round trippers, and he's just 14 RBI away from establishing a new personal best in that category as well. Lowrie's 44.1 percent flyball rate is not outside his norm, but he now sports a career-best 13.4 percent HR/FB rate.