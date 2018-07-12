Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rare day off Thursday

Lowrie is not in the lineup against the Astros on Thursday.

Lowrie will retreat to the bench for the first time since June 10. Over 27 games since that date, Lowrie has hit a robust .304/.393/.588 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. In his absence, Chad Pinder will start at the keystone and bat seventh.

