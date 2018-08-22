Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Reaches base four times

Lowrie went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Lowrie reached base on all four plate appearances, starting with an RBI single in the first inning. At age-34, he's already set career bests in home runs (19) and RBI (77), while sporting a solid .272/.355/.465 slash line to go with it.

