Lowrie (knee) will play second base Tuesday against the Cubs, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A long list of injuries has limited Lowrie to just eight plate appearances over the last two years. He's been facing live pitching over the last weekend in camp, however, and he's now nearly ready for game action. What exactly he has left in his age-37 season remains to be seen, but the Athletics would be very happy if he can get anywhere near the player who hit .272/.356/.448 in 2017 and 2018.