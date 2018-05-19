Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Receives breather Saturday
Lowrie is not in the lineup against Toronto on Saturday.
Lowrie will head to the bench for a standard day off following 11 straight starts. During Friday's win, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Chad Pinder will make a start at second base in his absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three more times Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Swats ninth homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in only run Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Continues scorching hot start•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Blasts eighth homer against Mariners•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart