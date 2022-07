Lowrie (shoulder) underwent an MRI that revealed some fluid in his shoulder, and he received a cortisone shot, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie landed on the injured list with a shoulder injury Thursday, and he'll rest for a few days prior to resuming a strengthening program. The 38-year-old doesn't have a timetable to return, but it's possible that he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL.