Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Records 20th home run
Lowrie went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Twins.
Lowrie took Trevor Hildenberger deep in the ninth inning to record his 20th home run of the season. This marks the first 20-homer season for the 34-year-old, an accomplishment both surprising and impressive. He has slowed down as the season has worn on, however, and entered Thursday's game with just a .387 slugging percentage in 106 at-bats since the All-Star break.
