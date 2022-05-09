Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers.
Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
