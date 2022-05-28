Lowrie isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Lowrie has gone just 1-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get a breather during Saturday's matchup. Sean Murphy will serve as the designated hitter while Christian Bethancourt starts behind the plate.
