Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Retreats to bench Friday
Lowrie is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Lowrie has been better against right-handed pitching this season (.818 OPS vs. RHP, .650 OPS vs. LHP), so the Athletics opted to give him his first off day in the month of July since southpaw Steven Matz is on the hill for New York. Adam Rosales will replace him at the keystone for the night.
