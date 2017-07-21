Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Retreats to bench Friday

Lowrie is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.

Lowrie has been better against right-handed pitching this season (.818 OPS vs. RHP, .650 OPS vs. LHP), so the Athletics opted to give him his first off day in the month of July since southpaw Steven Matz is on the hill for New York. Adam Rosales will replace him at the keystone for the night.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast