Lowrie (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee.
Lowrie spent the past two seasons with the Mets but only recorded eight plate appearances while battling injuries. He didn't play in 2020 but will compete for a major-league roster spot with the Athletics after spending four years with the team earlier in his career. It's unclear whether the 36-year-old is fully healthy after dealing with a knee injury last year but should be a candidate for the big leagues if he's cleared to play.