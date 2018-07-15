Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Returns to starting nine

Lowrie (leg) will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie sustained a leg bruise in the series opener Friday, resulting in Athletics manager Bob Melvin giving the 34-year-old a day off Saturday. The switch-hitting infielder ended up making a pinch-hitting appearance, illustrating that the leg contusion was never much of a concern. He'll take his usual spot at the keystone in the Athletics' final game before the All-Star break, pushing Chad Pinder from second base to left field as a result.