Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Returns to starting nine
Lowrie (leg) will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lowrie sustained a leg bruise in the series opener Friday, resulting in Athletics manager Bob Melvin giving the 34-year-old a day off Saturday. The switch-hitting infielder ended up making a pinch-hitting appearance, illustrating that the leg contusion was never much of a concern. He'll take his usual spot at the keystone in the Athletics' final game before the All-Star break, pushing Chad Pinder from second base to left field as a result.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Appears as pinch hitter Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expects to be available off bench•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Suffers leg contusion•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Exits early Friday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rare day off Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...