Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rips pair of doubles
Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs against the Giants on Wednesday.
He's ripped four two-baggers over his last five games, going 8-for-21 in that span overall, but Lowrie has also hit just one homer in his last 30 contests -- a span in which his slash line sits at .224/.320/.318. It's not surprising to see the veteran infielder's stats normalizing after his unexpectedly hot first three months, and his fantasy value remains limited to deep or AL-only formats.
