Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rips third homer Wednesday
Lowrie went 3-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 rout of the Dodgers.
It's his third homer of the season, all of which have come in the last five games. Lowrie's now got a .333/.390/.556 slash line through 13 games, and fantasy GMs who gambled on the 33-year-old staying healthy for a second straight season have at least been rewarded with a couple of weeks of elite production.
