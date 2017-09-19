Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Run-producing machine in win

Lowrie went 1-for-3 with three RBI from a run-scoring double, a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers. He also had an additional walk.

Lowrie made the most of his at-bats in the win, leading to his second multi-RBI game in the last five contests. The veteran has reached safely in nine straight games and has seven of his 10 RBI in September over the last six contests as well. Factoring in Monday's production, he's now slashing .340/.460/.560 over 63 September plate appearances.