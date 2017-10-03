Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Set to return as team's 2B in 2018

Lowrie will return as the A's second baseman next season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

GM David Forst reportedly said that Lowrie will be returning, suggesting the team plans to pick up his $6 million option for 2018. The veteran suited up for 153 contests, racking up a career-high 49 doubles to go with 69 RBI, a .277 average and 86 runs. Given it'll be the last year of his contract, Lowrie will be motivated to perform well again in what will be his age-34 season.