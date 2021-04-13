Lowrie will start at second base and bat third Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Lowrie has been a pleasant surprise in an otherwise disappointing start to the season for the 4-7 Athletics. After breaking camp with the big club after attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Lowrie has unseated Tony Kemp as the top option at second base, picking up 10 starts through 12 games. He's only increased his job security by recording exactly two hits in each of his last three contests, collecting six RBI over that span.