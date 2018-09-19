Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Sharp eye in loss

Lowrie went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Lowrie has had a tough month at the plate overall, generating just one extra-base hit (a double) while going just 9-for-50. However, his walk rate has remained robust, as the 11 free passes he's drawn have helped his September on-base percentage reach a respectable .328 despite his struggles. While his season average has taken an eight-point tumble as a result of his slump, Lowrie retains an outside chance of reaching the 100-RBI mark for the first time in his long career if he can drive in nine more runs over the Athletics' 11 remaining games.