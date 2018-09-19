Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Sharp eye in loss
Lowrie went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.
Lowrie has had a tough month at the plate overall, generating just one extra-base hit (a double) while going just 9-for-50. However, his walk rate has remained robust, as the 11 free passes he's drawn have helped his September on-base percentage reach a respectable .328 despite his struggles. While his season average has taken an eight-point tumble as a result of his slump, Lowrie retains an outside chance of reaching the 100-RBI mark for the first time in his long career if he can drive in nine more runs over the Athletics' 11 remaining games.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times in victory•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Fills up box score in win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Records multi-hit game vs. Yankees•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Continues producing in loss•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....