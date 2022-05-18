Lowrie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Lowrie went 5-for-14 with three walks and a run while starting in each of Oakland's last four games, but Sheldon Neuse (groin) was out of the lineup for three of those contests. With Neuse back in action as the Athletics' designated hitter for Wednesday's series finale, Oakland didn't have room in the lineup for Lowrie, who could end up settling into more of a part-time role moving forward.
