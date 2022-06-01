Lowrie is not starting Wednesday's series finale against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-14 with an RBI and a run in those contests. Chad Pinder will take over at designated hitter and bat third in the series finale.
