Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Slugs 23rd homer

Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Angels.

Lowrie drove in his first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, but followed that up with a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his 23rd home run of the season -- only his seventh since the All-Star break -- eclipsing his previous career-best by seven. He's also now just one RBI shy of posting his first 100-RBI season of his career.