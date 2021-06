Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rangers.

Lowrie began his afternoon with an RBI single in the first inning, though his big blow came three frames later when he delivered a leadoff homer. He now has six home runs on the season, with this blast marking his second since May 22. Though he hasn't delivered tremendous power production, Lowrie has a respectable .242/.324/.375 line with 34 runs scored and 33 RBI across 278 plate appearances on the campaign.