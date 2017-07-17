Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Smacks 10th homer in Sunday's win

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.

Lowrie's 10 homers on the season represent his best tally in that category since 2013, while his .455 slugging percentage is his highest since 2010. The veteran's round tripper was his first since June 15, however, and the 33-year-old is hitting just .188 in 12 July games.