Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Smacks 10th homer in Sunday's win
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.
Lowrie's 10 homers on the season represent his best tally in that category since 2013, while his .455 slugging percentage is his highest since 2010. The veteran's round tripper was his first since June 15, however, and the 33-year-old is hitting just .188 in 12 July games.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Ropes trio of hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Bops ninth homer•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Doubles in return to starting lineup•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Serves as pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Could see doctor Monday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...