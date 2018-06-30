Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Smacks 14th homer Friday
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Indians on Friday.
Lowrie's only hit of the night was a critical one in terms of insurance, as the Indians had just closed their deficit to 2-1 in the top half of the eighth on a Francisco Lindor RBI double. Lowrie's 380-foot shot to right gave the Athletics some breathing room while also extending his hitting streak to five games. The veteran has driven in at least one run in each of those contests as well and is hitting a blistering .476 (10-for-21) with six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs), six total RBI, two walks and four runs over that span.
