Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a strikeout in a 5-4 victory against Cleveland on Friday.

Lowrie started the second-half strong with an RBI single in the third, single in the seventh and walk-off two-run home run in the ninth. It was the 37-year-old's 11th home run of the year and third straight game going deep to go 13-for-29 over his last seven games with three home runs.