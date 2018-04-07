Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Stays hot in loss to Halos
Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a solo home run during Friday's 13-9 loss to the Angels.
This was the third consecutive multi-hit game for Lowrie, and he's had two doubles, a homer and four RBI during that stretch. He appears locked into the three-hole of the lineup for the time being, so there's sneaky three-category upside here. Just don't count on Lowrie piling up home runs and stolen bases. Additionally, staying healthy has always been in the elephant in the room for the veteran, as Lowrie's played over 135 games just three times during his career.
