Lowrie (shoulder) started at first base in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Albuquerque on Saturday and went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a two-run shot and four total runs.

Lowrie played nearly a full game and seemed to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate following a 1-for-11 showing over his first three rehab contests. Lowrie's extended stint on defense was also a good sign for his previously injured shoulder, and it remains to be seen if the Athletics feel he's shown enough to be deemed ready for activation to open the week.