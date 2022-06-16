Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 38-year-old will end up missing the Athletics' entire three-game series in Boston and hasn't played in a week while contending with wrist and shoulder soreness. Stephen Vogt has served as the primary replacement at designated hitter while Lowrie has been out, but top backstop Sean Murphy will instead get a look in a non-defensive role in Thursday's series finale.