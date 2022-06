Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie's sore wrist and shoulder will keep him on the bench for a fifth game in a row, and a trip to the 10-day injured list could be a growing possibility for the 38-year-old. Stephen Vogt will get another start as the Athletics' designated hitter while Lowrie is out of the lineup.