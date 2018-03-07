Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Struggling at plate early

Lowrie is hitting .154 (2-for-13) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs in five spring training games.

The highlight of the versatile veteran's spring thus far is the two-run home run he launched off Danny Farquhar in Monday's 9-9 tie with the White Sox, as he's been largely silent otherwise. The subject of trade rumors as the deadline neared last season, Lowrie ultimately remained with the Athletics and posted his best home run (14), RBI (69), batting average (.277) totals since the 2013 campaign, as well as his top OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.448) since 2010. The resurgent effort led to his $6 million option getting picked up for the coming season, when he'll be expected to serve as the everyday second baseman.