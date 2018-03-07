Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Struggling at plate early
Lowrie is hitting .154 (2-for-13) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs in five spring training games.
The highlight of the versatile veteran's spring thus far is the two-run home run he launched off Danny Farquhar in Monday's 9-9 tie with the White Sox, as he's been largely silent otherwise. The subject of trade rumors as the deadline neared last season, Lowrie ultimately remained with the Athletics and posted his best home run (14), RBI (69), batting average (.277) totals since the 2013 campaign, as well as his top OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.448) since 2010. The resurgent effort led to his $6 million option getting picked up for the coming season, when he'll be expected to serve as the everyday second baseman.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expected to start at second base•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Set to return as team's 2B in 2018•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Explodes for five RBI in Detroit•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Run-producing machine in win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Multiiple extra-base hits in win•
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...