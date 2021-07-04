Lowrie entered Saturday's extra-innings win over the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning and went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double.

Lowrie's timely two-bagger came during Oakland's furious three-run rally in the bottom of the 12th inning. The veteran infielder is in the midst of an impressive tear, as Saturday's multi-hit effort was his fifth over the last eight games, a span during which he's belted three home runs and forged a .379 average and 1.124 OPS across 30 plate appearances.