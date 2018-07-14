Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Suffers leg contusion

Lowrie (leg) has been diagnosed with a left leg bruise, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie suffered the injury in a collision during Friday night's tilt against the Giants, and although the injury appears to be minor, it could be enough to keep the 34-year-old out until the All-Star break. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's matchup to determine his status moving forward.

