Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Swats ninth homer Friday

Lowrie went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

The veteran second baseman broke out of what has passed for a slump for him in 2018 -- a 2-for-13 stretch in his prior four games -- with his 16th multi-hit performance in 37 games. Lowrie now boasts a .344/.404/.596 slash line with nine homers and 34 RBI, and while he will eventually cool down, his run production should remain solid as long as he continues hitting third for the A's.