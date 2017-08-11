Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Swats two doubles, drives in two runs Thursday

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Lowrie's two-RBI showing accounted for all of the A's runs Thursday. His two doubles put him into a tie for the major league lead in two-baggers with Daniel Murphy at 35 apiece. That said, Lowrie's extra-base hit pace had slowed down considerably in the second half before Thursday as he had just six of them since the All-Star break, a span of 83 at-bats.