Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Swats two-run homer

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Lowrie put Oakland up a pair in the third inning on his 19th homer for what would ultimately prove to be the game-winner in the 3-2 victory. At 34 years old, Lowrie's already set career highs in home runs (19) and RBI (76), and he's currently riding a six-game hitting streak that's brought his average back up to .273.

